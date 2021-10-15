Watch Live
FDA panel recommends Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster for all recipients over 18
Oct. 15, 2021 / 2:09 PM

Sanitation workers recover New York woman's lost photo albums

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The New York Department of Sanitation came to the rescue when a woman's photo albums representing more than a century of family history were accidentally thrown in the trash.

Patricia Turco said her apartment in the Throggs Neck area of the Bronx was damaged by Hurricane Ida, leading her to move in with her niece, leaving belongings including her five photo albums behind.

Turco said her niece's stepson was cleaning at her damaged apartment on Saturday when he mistakenly threw the photo albums, which contained 125 years of family photos, into the trash.

"I was angry, extremely upset, hysterical crying. And the first thing I did was call up the Department of Sanitation, and the Department of Sanitation could not have been more nice," Turco told WABC-TV.

The department was able to track down the truck that picked up the trash from Turco's neighborhood and Sanitation Supervisor Edward Clavelo searched through the bags of garbage with help from Turco's friend, Johnny Rodriguez.

The department said in a Facebook post that the albums were located "after just a bit of searching."

Clavelo said it wasn't his first lost and found experience with the sanitation department.

"The department has pretty good success ratio -- mine is about 60, 70 percent," Clavelo said, "If it's in that truck and we go through every bag, we'll find it."

