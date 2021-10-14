Man wins $1 million lottery prize after dreaming of jackpot

A Wayne County, Mich., man won a $1 million prize from a Millionaire Maker II scratch-off lottery ticket the day after he had a dream about winning a lottery jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a dream he had about winning a lottery jackpot proved prophetic when he won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket the next day.

The 32-year-old Wayne County man told Michigan Lottery officials he frequently buys lottery tickets, despite his wife's skepticism.

"I have always told my wife that I would win big, but she never believed me," he said.

The player said his day finally came after having an encouraging dream.

"I had a dream one night that I won a large lottery prize. I didn't think much of it and went to the store the next day to buy some tickets," he said.

The tickets the man bought from the Red Caboose Wine Shoppe in Hamtramck included a Millionaire Maker II scratch-off game.

"When I got in my car, I started scratching them. I saw I matched the number '04' right away and thought I'd probably won $100. When I revealed the '$1MIL' symbol, I thought I was still dreaming. I called my wife immediately to tell her the good news," the winner said.

He chose to receive his $1 million jackpot as a $634,000 lump sum payment, rather than taking the full amount in annuity payments.

The man said his winnings will go toward buying a house and a new car.