Escaped African caracal cat safely recaptured in Michigan

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An exotic African caracal cat that escaped from a Michigan home was safely captured and returned to its owner, animal rescuers said.

South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery said the caracal, which escaped from its owner's Royal Oak home Wednesday morning and was located in a yard later in the evening. The rescue group was able to place a trap that caught the feline about 11 p.m.

Advertisement

The rescue group shared a video of the captured cat on Facebook.

The caracal was one of two to escape from the owner's home when a gate was left open. The first animal was captured shortly after the escape when it was spotted near the Royal Oak Schools administration building.

Police said caracals are not regulated by the state.