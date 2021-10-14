Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 14, 2021 / 4:38 PM

Australian farmer finds five-legged lamb in his flock

By

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian wool farmer said a lamb from his family's flock will now become a family pet because of an unusual feature: an extra leg growing out of its head.

Sam Kuerschner, of Orroroo, South Australia, said he was taking a break from shearing about three weeks ago when his father noticed something unusual about one of the lambs in the pen.

Advertisement

"He had a bit of a second glance and said, 'That sheep's got five legs'. We all sort of stood up and had a bit of a look and sure enough it did," Kuerschner told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

He said the extra leg was made all the more unusual by the fact that it's coming out of the back of the animal's head.

"It's a fully formed leg. There's bone and joints and it's even got a sort of hoof on the end of it, and seems to be attached to the sheep just through skin or flesh, rather than a bone joint," he said.

Kuerschner said the leg looks more like a mullet hairstyle than a spare limb. He said the sheep will become a family pet once it gets a little older.

Advertisement

"When the time comes to wean it off its mother, I think I'll take it home and it can run around the house yard. I've got three little kids and they'll be fascinated to have that as a bit of a special pet for hopefully the rest of its life," he said.

Veterinarian Paul Nilon of Perth estimated one in 200,000 sheep are born with an extra limb.

"The most common variation I've seen is where you have an additional foot and hoof growing out the side of the lower leg, but I have seen at least one growing from the head," he said.

South Australia farmer Marshall Bowey made a similar discovery in 2020, when he found a lamb in his flock had an extra leg growing out from the side of its head. The lamb, which had two feet on its spare leg, was named Starfish.

Read More

Man finds nearly 50-year-old message between two walls of his home UFOs spotted over New Jersey city may have been drones Escaped African caracal cat safely recaptured in Michigan

Latest Headlines

Man wins $1 million lottery prize after dreaming of jackpot
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man wins $1 million lottery prize after dreaming of jackpot
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a dream he had about winning a lottery jackpot proved prophetic when he won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket the next day.
Florida man who caught gator in trash can removes snake from house
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Florida man who caught gator in trash can removes snake from house
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man who went viral for using a trash can to catch an alligator shared video of his latest animal encounter when a large snake invaded his home.
Man finds nearly 50-year-old message between two walls of his home
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Man finds nearly 50-year-old message between two walls of his home
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian man renovating his home found a message in a bottle concealed between two walls, and was able to find one of the construction workers who wrote the note nearly 50 years earlier.
UFOs spotted over New Jersey city may have been drones
Odd News // 3 hours ago
UFOs spotted over New Jersey city may have been drones
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Residents of a New Jersey city spotted a series of mysterious lights in the night sky, and at least one expert said the cause may have been drones practicing for a light show.
Escaped African caracal cat safely recaptured in Michigan
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Escaped African caracal cat safely recaptured in Michigan
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An exotic African caracal cat that escaped from a Michigan home was safely captured and returned to its owner, animal rescuers said.
Kentucky store earns Guinness record for world's largest pocket knife
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Kentucky store earns Guinness record for world's largest pocket knife
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A 34-foot, 6-inch folding knife created in Kentucky was certified by Guinness World Records as the world's largest pocket knife.
Dog rescued from cave in New York park after five days
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Dog rescued from cave in New York park after five days
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A New Jersey rescue team descended into a rocky crevice inside a New York state park to rescue a dog that was trapped for five days.
Maryland man wins $100,000 lottery jackpot after $1,000, $10,000 prizes
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland man wins $100,000 lottery jackpot after $1,000, $10,000 prizes
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man on a lucky streak collected a $100,000 lottery prize after winning $1,000 earlier this year and $10,000 last year.
600-pound leatherback turtle rescued from Massachusetts mudflat
Odd News // 1 day ago
600-pound leatherback turtle rescued from Massachusetts mudflat
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The New England Aquarium shared video from the rescue of a 600-pound leatherback turtle that was found stranded in a Massachusetts mudflat.
Eurasian eagle owl escapes during training at Minnesota Zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Eurasian eagle owl escapes during training at Minnesota Zoo
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Zoo is asking the public to keep an eye on the skies after a Eurasian eagle owl escaped from its keeper during a training session.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tiny Tennessee town listed for $725,000
Tiny Tennessee town listed for $725,000
Twins set pickleball world record with more than 16,000 shots
Twins set pickleball world record with more than 16,000 shots
Statues from British garden identified as ancient Egyptian, sell for $265,510
Statues from British garden identified as ancient Egyptian, sell for $265,510
Low car tire leads Michigan man to $500,000 lottery jackpot
Low car tire leads Michigan man to $500,000 lottery jackpot
Ontario woman wakes to meteorite landing on her pillow
Ontario woman wakes to meteorite landing on her pillow
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/