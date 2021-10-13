Maryland man wins $100,000 lottery jackpot after $1,000, $10,000 prizes

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man on a lucky streak collected a $100,000 lottery prize after winning $1,000 earlier this year and $10,000 last year.

The 47-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he went to the Walmart store in Duddalk to buy water, and while there, he decided to buy a $30 $100,000 Lucky scratch-off lottery ticket.

The man said he scratched the bar code off in the store and scanned it on the machine, which read: "take to lottery."

The player said he thought he had won a small amount, but when he scratched the rest of the ticket off at home later he discovered he had scored a $100,000 jackpot.

"I was shocked," he recalled.

The man said his win was made all the more unbelievable by the fact that he won $1,000 from a scratch-off ticket earlier this year, and scored a $10,000 prize from a scratch-off last year.

The winner said he is considering using his latest windfall to purchase a rental property.