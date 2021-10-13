Tiny Tennessee town listed for $725,000

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A tiny Tennessee town consisting of a home, four "general stores" and a barn is being listed for sale with an asking price of $725,000.

The town of Water Valley, Maury County, is being listed online for $725,000 and includes a creek-side home that was built in 1900.

The listing also includes four "general stores" that were built prior to 1900, the listing states.

Two of the buildings included in the sale have "updated wiring and plumbing," and the listing suggests the property could become a bed and breakfast or be put to other residential or commercial use.

"The sellers would really hope that whoever gets it, wouldn't knock down any of the buildings that are here," Christa Swartz, the real estate agent representing the sellers, told WDEF-TV.