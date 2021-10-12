Firefighters rescue dog with head stuck in iron door

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Hungary came to the rescue of a family dog that ended up with its head stuck through a hole in an iron door.

Hungary's National Directorate General for Disaster Management shared a video on Facebook showing the scene that unfolded when firefighters were summoned to a home in the village of Veresegyhaz, Pest County.

The firefighters found a dog named Fules had gotten its head stuck through a small hole in the door.

The rescuers used a plate cutter and other specialized technical equipment to cut through the door and free the canine.

Firefighters said the dog was not injured and was reunited with its family.