Twins set pickleball world record with more than 16,000 shots

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A pair of identical twins took to a pickleball court in Connecticut to set a Guinness World Record with more than 16,000 consecutive shots.

Angelo and Ettore Rossetti, former tennis pros who previously set Guinness World Records for longest tennis rally and longest tennis volley rally, spent 6 hours and 11 minutes wielding their pickleball paddles Sunday at the Tennis & Fitness Center of Rocky Hill to set a new record.

The brothers had been aiming for a goal of 15,000 shots, and surpassed their goal by more than 1,000 shots, they said.

The record attempt, timed to coincide with World Mental Health Day, raised funds for charity Save the Children.