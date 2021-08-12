Slice of cake from Princess Diana, Prince Charles' wedding sells for over $2,500

Lady Diana Spencer, age 19 in 1980. File Photo by B. Smith/UPI | License Photo
Princess Diana responds to reporters' questions after she and her husband, Prince Charles, toured the National Gallery of Art on November 10, 1985. File Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo
Prince Charles and Lady Diana pose for a photo on the grounds of Buckingham Palace following their engagement on February 24, 1981. UPI File Photo | License Photo
People read the headlines of a London evening newspaper announcing the engagement of Prince Charles to Lady Diana Spencer outside Buckingham Palace on February 24, 1981. File Photo by J. Eggitt/UPI | License Photo
Prince Charles (L), his fiancée Lady Diana Spencer (R) and Queen Elizabeth pose for pictures together for the first time at Buckingham Palace on March 27, 1981. UPI File Photo | License Photo
A map showing the route Prince Charles and Lady Diana will take through London on their wedding day on July 29, 1981. File Photo by Karl Gude/UPI | License Photo
The prince and princess of Wales kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral on July 27, 1981. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Two police officers admire Princess Diana on March 29, 1984 during her visit to the Metropolitan Police Training Establishment in Hendon, England. UPI File Photo/Pool | License Photo
Lady Diana with her second son, Harry, in 1984. | License Photo
Princess Diana smells the flower lei she was given upon her arrival in Honolulu on November 8, 1985. File Photo by Ken Lennox/UPI | License Photo
Six-year old Kristi Inkinen presents Princess Diana with two T-shirts for her sons on the grounds of the Kahala Hilton Hotel in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu, November 8, 1985. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
U.S. President Ronald Reagan (L) and first lady Nancy Reagan chat with Prince Charles and Princess Diana (R) at the White House on November 9, 1985. File Photo by The White House/UPI | License Photo
U.S. President Ronald and first lady Nancy Reagan (C) chat with Prince Charles and Princess Diana at White House on November 9, 1985. File Photo by Tim Clary/UPI | License Photo
Prince Charles and Princess Diana (L) together with Barbara Bush and Vice President George Bush (R) leave the National Cathedral in Washington on November 10, 1985. File Photo by Leighton Mark/UPI | License Photo
Princess Diana hangs onto her hat as she leaves the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., on November 10, 1985. At left is J. Carter Brown, director of the gallery. File Photo by Gary Fine/UPI | License Photo
Princess Diana views a Chippendale doll house at the National Gallery of Art on November 10, 1985. File Photo by Larry Rubenstein/UPI | License Photo
Vice President George Bush and Barbara Bush (R) pose with Princess Diana and Prince Charles (L) in front of the British Embassy in Washington D.C., on November 10, 1985. File Photo by Leighton Mark/UPI | License Photo
With Princess Diana at his side, Prince Charles (R) bends over to get a better view of a Rolls Royce perched atop British Wedgwood teacups during a visit to J.C. Penney's department store in the Springfield Mall in Virginia on November 11, 1985. Standing alongside the Princess is William Howell, chairman of J.C. Penney. File Photo by Larry Rubenstein/UPI | License Photo
U.S. first lady Nancy Reagan (R) points out a welcoming sign to Princess Diana as they arrive at Straight, Inc., a drug rehabilitation center in Springfield, Va., on November 11, 1985. The women spent an hour talking to patients. File Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo
Princess Diana attends a gala at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., on November 11, 1985. File Photo by Vince Mannino/UPI | License Photo
Princess Diana visits the Japanese Pavilion during day two of Expo'86 in Vancouver on May 3, 1986. File Photo by Peter Tanner/UPI | License Photo
Princess Diana arrives at Washington Dulles International Airport on October 4, 1990. File Photo by Patsy Lynch/UPI | License Photo
U.S. first lady Barbara Bush (R) presents a copy of "Millie's Book as Dictated to Barbara Bush" to Princess Diana on October 5, 1990, at the White House. File Photo by The White House/Carol Powers/UPI | License Photo
Princess Diana stands in a receiving line during a benefit for the Nina Hyde Center for Breast Cancer Research in Washington, September 24, 1995. UPI File Photo | License Photo
U.S. first lady Hillary Clinton (R) attends an event at The White House with Princess Diana on September 24, 1996. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Princess Diana arrives at Christie's Auction House in New York City for an auction of her dresses to raise money for the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund and the Aids Crisis Trust on June 23, 1997. File Photo by Roger Celestin/UPI | License Photo