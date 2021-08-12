Slice of cake from Princess Diana, Prince Charles' wedding sells for over $2,500

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A slice of cake from Princess Diana and Prince Charles' 1981 wedding has been auctioned for $2,565.

Private collector Gerry Layton from Leeds, England purchased the slice through Dominic Winter Auctioneers located in Cirencester, England.

The slice of cake weighs about 28 ounces and was preserved inside plastic wrap and a cake tin.

The slice features a coat-of-arms design, along with decorative icing. It comes from one of the 23 official cakes that were made for the royal wedding and was given to Morya Smith, an employee of the Queen Mother at Clarence House at the time.

The item was sold to Dominic Winter Auctioneers on behalf of Smith's family in 2008.

The late Princess Diana and Prince Charles were marred at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981.