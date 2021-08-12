Trending
Odd News
Aug. 12, 2021 / 1:28 PM

Slice of cake from Princess Diana, Prince Charles' wedding sells for over $2,500

By
Princess Diana (R) and Prince Charles kiss after their wedding on July 27, 1981. A slice of cake from their wedding has been auctioned for over $2,500. File Photo by UPI
Princess Diana (R) and Prince Charles kiss after their wedding on July 27, 1981. A slice of cake from their wedding has been auctioned for over $2,500. File Photo by UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A slice of cake from Princess Diana and Prince Charles' 1981 wedding has been auctioned for $2,565.

Private collector Gerry Layton from Leeds, England purchased the slice through Dominic Winter Auctioneers located in Cirencester, England.

The slice of cake weighs about 28 ounces and was preserved inside plastic wrap and a cake tin.

The slice features a coat-of-arms design, along with decorative icing. It comes from one of the 23 official cakes that were made for the royal wedding and was given to Morya Smith, an employee of the Queen Mother at Clarence House at the time.

The item was sold to Dominic Winter Auctioneers on behalf of Smith's family in 2008.

The late Princess Diana and Prince Charles were marred at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981.

Remembering Princess Diana

Lady Diana Spencer, age 19 in 1980. File Photo by B. Smith/UPI | License Photo

ITV orders new Princess Diana film, series 'Diana's Decades' Britain's Princess Diana to receive historic blue plaque this year What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

