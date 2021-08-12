Missouri man wins lottery jackpot three years after Powerball win

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Missouri man won a $77,777 lottery jackpot three years after taking home a $100,000 Powerball prize, the Missouri Lottery announced Thursday.

Dan Lehman of Gladstone won the top prize in Missouri Lottery's $5 Scratchers game, Silver 7s. He initially thought he won a much smaller prize after buying the ticket at Casey's General Store, 7907 N. Oak Trafficway in Kansas City.

"I was scratching and looking for a 7 because that's normally what you find," he said, according to the Missouri Lottery. "Then I saw one that said, 'WIN ALL,' and I thought maybe I won $77.

I scratched off the first prize and it said, '$10,000. I looked at it like, 'Really?!'"

The game has more than $10.3 million in unclaimed prizes.

Lehman is the most recent to double his luck with multiple lottery wins. A South Carolina man recently won a $3 million Mega Millions jackpot two weeks after collecting $40,000 in the game.