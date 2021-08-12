Trending
Aug. 12, 2021 / 12:07 PM

Bull halts traffic on California freeway

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A loose bull temporarily shut down the 15 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., causing delays.

The bull was reported to officials around 7:35 p.m. PDT on Wednesday as it started grazing on the side of the road, local station ABC7 reported. The bull later wandered onto the freeway.

"All lanes blocked due to a loose cow. Unknown duration of when the animal will stop eating grass. Please use alternate route until animal control can safely remove animal," the official Twitter account for the California Department of Transportation for District 8 said.

Police were eventually able to to corral the bull off the freeway by 8:40 p.m. PDT by using their vehicles.

"Cow safely recovered... and fed. All lanes now open. Drive safe!" the California DOT for District 8 Twitter account said in their final update.

Another bull, who had escaped from a farm by breaking through a fence, halted a New York highway in July.

Hiker uninjured after being charged by bull moose in Colorado Loose bull temporary shuts down New York highway

