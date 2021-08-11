Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 11, 2021 / 11:57 AM

115-year-old time capsule found during church demolition in Seattle

By

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A crew assisting with demolishing a 115-year-old Seattle church to make way for affordable housing discovered a previously unknown time capsule hidden behind the cornerstone.

Earthwise Architectural Salvage, which was removing the stained glass windows and other valuable items from the German Evangelical Church before it was brought down in the Queen Anne neighborhood, said workers were surprised to find the metal box behind the cornerstone.

Advertisement

The building was constructed in 1906 and served as a church until the 1960s. In the 1970s, the building was renovated and used as a counseling center.

Aaron Blanchard, the director of operations at Earthwise, said it is rare to be surprised by a time capsule discovery, as such things are normally well-documented with instructions to be opened in 100 years.

"This church situation is unique because, usually, time capsules are tracked and archived but this building changed hands several times and it just wasn't on anyone's radar," Blanchard told KING-TV.

The metal box contained items including German-language literature, publications like the Evangelical Messenger, newspapers from Ohio with articles about the Evangelical Association, a bishop's handwritten letter detailing the founding of the church and a booklet of the group's financial information.

Advertisement

"We reached out to several historical societies so that these items can be on display for generations to come," Blanchard said.

Read More

$27.9M lottery winner kept his luck secret for more than a month Escaped dog runs 2 miles to owner's work in Connecticut 23-year-old pig dubbed the world's oldest by Guinness World Records

Latest Headlines

$27.9M lottery winner kept his luck secret for more than a month
Odd News // 20 hours ago
$27.9M lottery winner kept his luck secret for more than a month
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Toronto man who won a $27.9 million lottery jackpot said he was in such a state of disbelief about his good luck that he kept it secret for more than a month.
Escaped dog runs 2 miles to owner's work in Connecticut
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Escaped dog runs 2 miles to owner's work in Connecticut
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Connecticut dog fled from her owners' parents' house and turned up 2 miles away -- at the housing facility where her owner works.
23-year-old pig dubbed the world's oldest by Guinness World Records
Odd News // 21 hours ago
23-year-old pig dubbed the world's oldest by Guinness World Records
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An Illinois couple's pet pig has been dubbed the oldest pig in captivity ever by Guinness World Records at age 23.
City of Kyle, Texas, attempting to gather Kyles for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
City of Kyle, Texas, attempting to gather Kyles for Guinness World Record
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The City of Kyle, Texas, is calling on people who share the municipality's name to gather at an annual festival to set a Guinness World Record.
Canadian woman unofficially sets world record running on all fours
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Canadian woman unofficially sets world record running on all fours
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Canadian woman unofficially set a Guinness World Record when she completed a 100-meter run in 22.99 seconds -- while running on all fours.
Alligator caught on camera crossing Pennsylvania road
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Alligator caught on camera crossing Pennsylvania road
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania are asking the public to keep an eye out for a loose alligator seen crossing a road.
YouTuber drinks 2 liters of soda in 18.45 seconds for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
YouTuber drinks 2 liters of soda in 18.45 seconds for Guinness World Record
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A New York man earned a Guinness World Record when he polished off a 2-liter bottle of soda in 18.45 seconds.
4 1/2-foot Nile monitor lizard on the loose in New York
Odd News // 1 day ago
4 1/2-foot Nile monitor lizard on the loose in New York
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Police in New York are warning members of the public to be on the lookout for a 4.5-foot Nile monitor lizard who gave its owner the slip during a move.
Oregon man wins dual top prizes with identical lottery tickets
Odd News // 1 day ago
Oregon man wins dual top prizes with identical lottery tickets
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- An Oregon man who made the unusual choice to buy two identical tickets for the same drawing won the top prize of $1,000 a week for life -- twice.
Hiker uninjured after being charged by bull moose in Colorado
Odd News // 1 day ago
Hiker uninjured after being charged by bull moose in Colorado
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado shared video of the moment a hiker who stopped to film a bull moose was charged by the massive creature.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

$27.9M lottery winner kept his luck secret for more than a month
$27.9M lottery winner kept his luck secret for more than a month
City of Kyle, Texas, attempting to gather Kyles for Guinness World Record
City of Kyle, Texas, attempting to gather Kyles for Guinness World Record
YouTuber drinks 2 liters of soda in 18.45 seconds for Guinness World Record
YouTuber drinks 2 liters of soda in 18.45 seconds for Guinness World Record
Alligator caught on camera crossing Pennsylvania road
Alligator caught on camera crossing Pennsylvania road
Canadian woman unofficially sets world record running on all fours
Canadian woman unofficially sets world record running on all fours
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/