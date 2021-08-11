Trending
Aug. 11, 2021 / 2:42 PM

Colorado sheriff's deputy frees trapped bear from car

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in Colorado responded to a residential area in which a mother bear had trapped herself inside a car as her two cubs watched nearby.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a deputy responded to a neighborhood in the county where the bear apparently had entered the car to search for food -- and the door slammed shut behind her.

The deputy determined the bear had done too much damage to the inside of the car for him to get the back door open, so he attempted to free the animal by swinging the driver's door open.

The sheriff's office said the first attempt failed when the bear accidentally closed the door again, but the deputy was able to release her on the second attempt.

The bear was reunited with her cubs, and the deputy followed to ensure they left the neighborhood.

"In the end, the owner was just glad the bear was released from the car, reunited with her cubs, and no one was injured," the sheriff's office said.

The post said the incident represents "a very good reason not to leave food in your vehicle."

