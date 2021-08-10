$27.9M lottery winner kept his luck secret for more than a month

Toronto resident Ginno Torres said he was in such a state of disbelief about his $27.9 million lottery jackpot that he kept it secret for more than a month. Photo courtesy of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Toronto man who won a $27.9 million lottery jackpot said he was in such a state of disbelief about his good luck that he kept it secret for more than a month.

Ginno Torres, 29, told Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. officials he bought a ticket for the June 22 Lotto Max draw from King Grocery in Toronto, and he was so stunned to find out he had won that he checked his ticket at three different stores.

"My stomach was in knots as I was thinking about what was happening," Torres recalled. "I was numb."

He added: "I wanted to make sure it was real before I surprised my family and friends with this incredible news," he said.

Torres held one of two winning tickets from the drawing, taking home a $27.9 million share of the jackpot.

"I am going to make sure my family is taken care of, and I will make some investments to make sure I am well taken care of long into the future," he said.