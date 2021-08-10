Canadian woman unofficially sets world record running on all fours

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Canadian woman unofficially set a Guinness World Record when she completed a 100-meter run in 22.99 seconds -- while running on all fours.

Julie McCann, 38, of Vernon, British Columbia, ran on her hands and feet at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park on Monday and finished well under the 25-second goal mandated by Guinness World Records.

McCann, who has been running on all fours since she was 3 years old, said she was inspired to pick up her hobby again and attempt to set the world record in the women's category after reading about Kenichi Ito of Japan, who set the men's version of the record at 15.71 seconds in November 2015.

"I just gave birth to my third child, my little girl, and I thought this would give me the motivation to get into being active again. More than anything else, I want to prove to myself that I can do it. I could do it in my 20s but could I still do it in my 30s?" McCann told the Vernon Morning Star.

McCann said video and witness reports from her record attempt are being submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition.