Odd News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 1:22 PM

Alligator caught on camera crossing Pennsylvania road

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania are asking the public to keep an eye out for a loose alligator seen crossing a road.

The West Mifflin Police Department said in a Facebook post that the alligator, estimated to be about 3 feet long, was last seen crossing New England Road in West Mifflin.

"Didn't respond to any of the names we called it, and we weren't able to check for a chip," police joked in the Facebook post.

The gator gave officers the slip and police are asking anyone who spots the exotic reptile to contact authorities.

The sighting comes about two years after multiple loose alligators were captured in the Pittsburgh area in the summer of 2019.

The Pittsburgh City Council voted in March to ban ownership of alligators in the city.

