23-year-old pig dubbed the world's oldest by Guinness World Records

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An Illinois couple's pet pig has been dubbed the oldest pig in captivity ever by Guinness World Records at age 23.

Patrick Cunningham and Stan Coffman, of Mundelein, said their pig, Baby Jane, was only 8 weeks old when they brought her home from a Virginia rescue, and she has now been declared the oldest pig in captivity ever by Guinness after her age was verified at 23 years, 77 days.

Advertisement

Baby Jane lives inside the house with the couple; their sons Justin, 12, and Marchese, 11; and another pot-bellied pig named Lucy.

"Lucy was added to the mix in 2004. It took Baby Jane a long, long time to warm up to another female pig. At least for the last few years, they seem to want to be around each other all the time," Cunningham told Guinness.

The couple said Baby Jane only goes outside for supervised playtime and bathroom breaks and spends the rest of her time indoors with the family.

"In our bed, she rests her head on our pillows and sprawls out, leaving little space for us. She's literally a bed hog," Cunningham said.

Advertisement

"It's awesome to tell people we have the world's oldest pig. We're just thankful for every day we have with her. Every day we get to have her and show her we love her and take care of her is so special to us."