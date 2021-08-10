YouTuber drinks 2 liters of soda in 18.45 seconds for Guinness World Record

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A New York man earned a Guinness World Record when he polished off a 2-liter bottle of soda in 18.45 seconds.

Eric "Badlands" Booker, a competitive eater who shares his speed-drinking videos on YouTube channel BadlandsChugs, said trying his skills with multiple carbonated beverages led him to attempt a Guinness World Record.

Booker selected a 2-liter bottle of sugar-free cola for his record attempt in Selden, N.Y., and poured the bottle into a measuring cup to get an accurate measurement of the volume of the beverage -- and for easier drinkability.

Booker downed the beverage in 18.45 seconds, setting the Guinness World Record, and celebrated with a massive belch.

"Yes! That's what I'm talking about. That's delicious," he said after finishing his drink.

Booker, who is ranked 23rd in Major League Eating, said he is considering taking on a solid food challenge for his next record.