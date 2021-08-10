Escaped dog runs 2 miles to owner's work in Connecticut

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Connecticut dog fled from her owners' parents' house and turned up 2 miles away -- at the housing facility where her owner works.

Joann Hourigan, executive director of the Deep River Housing Authority, said the dog, Indy, is well known by residents and workers at Kirtland Commons, the Deep River elderly/disabled housing facility where her owner works, so they quickly recognized the canine who showed up at the door Sunday.

Advertisement

Hourigan contacted Indy's owner, who revealed the dog had been left with her parents in Chester for the weekend while she attended a wedding in Virginia.

"On Sunday morning [the owner's] dad took Indy out, but forgot the leash, and went in to get it as they were going to go for a walk. He left Indy on the deck," Hourigan told WFSB-TV. "Minutes later, he returned to find her gone."

Hourigan said Indy showed up at Kirtland Commons about 15 minutes later. The housing authority shared security camera footage of Indy's arrival on Facebook.

"The residents called me and I went to Kirtland and could not believe it was Indy, and had on her own found her way to work," Hourigan said.

Advertisement

Hourigan said Indy was dubbed the employee of the month for sprinting 2 miles to show up for work on a Sunday.