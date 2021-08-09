Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 9, 2021 / 5:04 PM

Oregon man wins duel top prizes with identical lottery tickets

By
Zane Collins won $1,000 a week for life twice when he purchased two identical tickets for the Oregon Lottery's Win for Life drawing. Photo courtesy of the Oregon Lottery
Zane Collins won $1,000 a week for life twice when he purchased two identical tickets for the Oregon Lottery's Win for Life drawing. Photo courtesy of the Oregon Lottery

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- An Oregon man who made the unusual choice to buy two identical tickets for the same drawing won the top prize of $1,000 a week for life -- twice.

The Oregon Lottery said Zane Collins turned the $1,000 a week top prize in the Win for Life drawing into $2,000 a week by purchasing two identical tickets for the same date.

Advertisement

Collins, who said friends and family have always described him as lucky, said buying two tickets has always been a part of his Win for Life strategy.

"I thought that if I win once, it's way better to win twice," Collins said when he visited lottery headquarters to claim his dual prizes July 29.

Collins chose to take his winnings as an annuity, receiving nearly $70,000 total after taxes every year for as long as he lives.

The player said his winnings will allow him to help his two daughters pay for nursing school.

The Oregon Lottery said Collins is the 47th top prize winner in the Win for Life game since it launched in May 2009.

Read More

Michigan Lottery player's research into winning numbers leads to $376,564 Massachusetts man collects $15M lottery jackpot after previous $1M win $50 lottery prize leads North Carolina man to $200,000 jackpot

Latest Headlines

Hiker uninjured after being charged by bull moose in Colorado
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Hiker uninjured after being charged by bull moose in Colorado
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado shared video of the moment a hiker who stopped to film a bull moose was charged by the massive creature.
Snake on a plane removed at airport in India
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Snake on a plane removed at airport in India
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Wildlife trappers were summoned to an airport in India when workers found themselves in a situation of life imitating art: a snake on a plane.
E.E. Cummings collection returned to library after more than 50 years
Odd News // 2 hours ago
E.E. Cummings collection returned to library after more than 50 years
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- An Ohio library said a former patron mailed in an E.E. Cummings poetry collection that was more than 50 years overdue -- just weeks after a Bob Dyan record was returned 48 years late.
Man chops through 85 kiwis in minute while on balance board
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Man chops through 85 kiwis in minute while on balance board
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with over 200 Guinness World Records used a samurai sword to slice through 85 airborne kiwis in one minute while standing on a balance board to claim his latest title.
Class ring stolen 20 years ago found in closet of newly purchased house
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Class ring stolen 20 years ago found in closet of newly purchased house
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A college class ring stolen from a Rhode Island home during a house party 20 years ago was returned to its owner's finger after being spotted on social media.
World's longest basketball game record attempt underway in New York
Odd News // 4 hours ago
World's longest basketball game record attempt underway in New York
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Basketball players from Western New York and Canada gathered in a New York gym are in the midst of a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest basketball game.
Bear relocated after wandering into Los Angeles supermarket
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Bear relocated after wandering into Los Angeles supermarket
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A young adult bear was tranquilized and relocated after it wandered into a Los Angeles supermarket that was full of shoppers.
Michigan Lottery player's research into winning numbers leads to $376,564
Odd News // 3 days ago
Michigan Lottery player's research into winning numbers leads to $376,564
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $376,564 jackpot from the state lottery's Fantasy 5 drawing credited his good fortune to research he put in to determine the winning numbers.
'Super Mario' game sells for $2M, breaks weeks-old record
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Super Mario' game sells for $2M, breaks weeks-old record
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A sealed copy of "Super Mario Bros." for the Nintendo Entertainment System sold for $2 million, breaking a record for video game sales that was set less than a month earlier.
Fish with mouth of human-like teeth caught in North Carolina
Odd News // 3 days ago
Fish with mouth of human-like teeth caught in North Carolina
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina angler's catch is going viral after a Facebook post revealed he reeled in a fish with a mouth full of human-like teeth.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michigan Lottery player's research into winning numbers leads to $376,564
Michigan Lottery player's research into winning numbers leads to $376,564
Fish with mouth of human-like teeth caught in North Carolina
Fish with mouth of human-like teeth caught in North Carolina
Bear relocated after wandering into Los Angeles supermarket
Bear relocated after wandering into Los Angeles supermarket
Wisconsin man marks 32,340 Big Macs eaten since 1972
Wisconsin man marks 32,340 Big Macs eaten since 1972
World's longest basketball game record attempt underway in New York
World's longest basketball game record attempt underway in New York
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/