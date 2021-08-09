Snake on a plane removed at airport in India

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Wildlife trappers were summoned to an airport in India when workers found themselves in a situation of life imitating art: a snake on a plane.

Kolkata Airport officials confirmed a baggage handler for airline IndiGo was preparing the plane for a flight to Mumbai when he spotted the snake in the cargo hold before passengers began boarding.

A Kolkata Forest Department officer was summoned to the scene and a video recorded at the airport shows the trapper struggling to contain the large reptile on the tarmac. The scene evoked comparisons to the 2006 action/comedy film Snakes on a Plane.

The snake was later identified as a non-venomous rat snake. Officials said they believe the snake slithered aboard the plane while it was being unloaded from an earlier flight.