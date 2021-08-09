Trending
Odd News
Aug. 9, 2021

Snake on a plane removed at airport in India

By

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Wildlife trappers were summoned to an airport in India when workers found themselves in a situation of life imitating art: a snake on a plane.

Kolkata Airport officials confirmed a baggage handler for airline IndiGo was preparing the plane for a flight to Mumbai when he spotted the snake in the cargo hold before passengers began boarding.

A Kolkata Forest Department officer was summoned to the scene and a video recorded at the airport shows the trapper struggling to contain the large reptile on the tarmac. The scene evoked comparisons to the 2006 action/comedy film Snakes on a Plane.

The snake was later identified as a non-venomous rat snake. Officials said they believe the snake slithered aboard the plane while it was being unloaded from an earlier flight.

E.E. Cummings collection returned to library after more than 50 years Man chops through 85 kiwis in minute while on balance board Class ring stolen 20 years ago found in closet of newly purchased house

E.E. Cummings collection returned to library after more than 50 years
Odd News // 54 minutes ago
E.E. Cummings collection returned to library after more than 50 years
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- An Ohio library said a former patron mailed in an E.E. Cummings poetry collection that was more than 50 years overdue -- just weeks after a Bob Dyan record was returned 48 years late.
Man chops through 85 kiwis in minute while on balance board
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man chops through 85 kiwis in minute while on balance board
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with over 200 Guinness World Records used a samurai sword to slice through 85 airborne kiwis in one minute while standing on a balance board to claim his latest title.
Class ring stolen 20 years ago found in closet of newly purchased house
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Class ring stolen 20 years ago found in closet of newly purchased house
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A college class ring stolen from a Rhode Island home during a house party 20 years ago was returned to its owner's finger after being spotted on social media.
World's longest basketball game record attempt underway in New York
Odd News // 3 hours ago
World's longest basketball game record attempt underway in New York
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Basketball players from Western New York and Canada gathered in a New York gym are in the midst of a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest basketball game.
Bear relocated after wandering into Los Angeles supermarket
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Bear relocated after wandering into Los Angeles supermarket
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A young adult bear was tranquilized and relocated after it wandered into a Los Angeles supermarket that was full of shoppers.
Michigan Lottery player's research into winning numbers leads to $376,564
Odd News // 2 days ago
Michigan Lottery player's research into winning numbers leads to $376,564
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $376,564 jackpot from the state lottery's Fantasy 5 drawing credited his good fortune to research he put in to determine the winning numbers.
'Super Mario' game sells for $2M, breaks weeks-old record
Odd News // 2 days ago
'Super Mario' game sells for $2M, breaks weeks-old record
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A sealed copy of "Super Mario Bros." for the Nintendo Entertainment System sold for $2 million, breaking a record for video game sales that was set less than a month earlier.
Fish with mouth of human-like teeth caught in North Carolina
Odd News // 2 days ago
Fish with mouth of human-like teeth caught in North Carolina
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina angler's catch is going viral after a Facebook post revealed he reeled in a fish with a mouth full of human-like teeth.
Waste workers find $25,000 accidentally thrown out by Ohio family
Odd News // 3 days ago
Waste workers find $25,000 accidentally thrown out by Ohio family
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Waste collection workers in Ohio were able to reunite $25,000 cash with the family that accidentally threw it out while helping a grandmother clean her home.
Hiker sleeps through bear encounter in Montana underpass tunnel
Odd News // 3 days ago
Hiker sleeps through bear encounter in Montana underpass tunnel
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Montana are warning members of the public to keep away from wildlife underpasses after a napping hiker slept through an encounter with a bear.
