Man chops through 85 kiwis in minute while on balance board

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with over 200 Guinness World Records used a samurai sword to slice through 85 airborne kiwis in one minute while standing on a balance board to claim his latest title.

David Rush, who breaks Guinness records to promote STEM education, said slicing through kiwis while standing on a balance board marks his 10th record inspired by the popular Fruit Ninja video game.

Rush sliced through the kiwis, which were thrown by Rush's neighbor and frequent collaborator Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon, who used both arms.

Hannon threw a total 89 kiwis in the one-minute time limit, but three were disqualified for not being completely halved and one wasn't sliced until after the time expired, putting Rush's new record at 85.