Aug. 6, 2021 / 4:53 PM

Fish with mouth of human-like teeth caught in North Carolina

By
Nathan Martin reeled in a sheepshead fish at North Carolina's Jennette's Pier, which shared an image of the fish's human-like teeth on Facebook, and it quickly went viral. Photo by Jennette's Pier/Facebook
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina angler's catch is going viral after a Facebook post revealed he reeled in a fish with a mouth full of human-like teeth.

Jennette's Pier, a popular fishing destination in Nags Head, posted photos to Facebook showing angler Nathan Martin posing with the 9-pound sheepshead fish he reeled in this week.

The post, hashtagged "#BigTeethBigTimes," was shared hundreds of times on the social media site, with commenters pointing out the human-like qualities of the fish's teeth.

"It's a very good fight when you're fighting on the line, it's a really good catch, and it tastes very good," Martin told McClatchy News.

Sheepshead fish are known for their teeth, which allow them to eat omnivorous diets. They typically are found in coastal areas, including North Carolina.

