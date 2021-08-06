Trending
Aug. 6, 2021 / 6:14 PM

Michigan Lottery player's research into winning numbers leads to $376,564

By
A Macomb County, Mich., man said his research into the most common winning numbers for the lottery's Fantasy 5 drawing paid off when he scored a&nbsp;$376,564 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $376,564 jackpot from the state lottery's Fantasy 5 drawing credited his good fortune to research he put in to determine the winning numbers.

The 59-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, told Michigan Lottery officials he did serious research before buying his ticket for the July 31 Fantasy 5 drawing at D Brothers Party store in Roseville.

"I play Fantasy 5 once the jackpot creeps up a bit," the man said. "I used to always play easy picks, but then I started studying the numbers and playing what came out the most and it worked!"

The player ended up selecting the numbers 05-07-18-36-38 and waited.

"I watched the drawing that night and the numbers looked pretty familiar. I went to the kitchen to grab my ticket and as I was looking it over, I just kept thinking: 'No way is this happening to me,'" he recalled.

The player's homework paid off with a $376,564 jackpot. The winner said he plans to use his prize money to travel and invest for the future.



