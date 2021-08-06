Brazil's tallest building opens glass-bottom viewing deck

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Brazilian skyscraper is inviting visitors to conquer their fear of heights by stepping out on a glass-bottom viewing deck on the 42nd floor.

The Mirante do Vale, the tallest building in Sao Paulo, announced members of the public will be able to visit the Sampa Sky glass deck starting Sunday.

Advertisement

The designers of the deck said it is intended to give visitors the experience of floating high over the city. Early visitors given a preview of the attraction described the experience as disorienting, but beautiful.

The Sampa Sky was inspired by the Ledge, a glass-bottom deck installed on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower in Chicago.

Tickets to visit the Sampa Sky cost $5.73 per visitor, with children under the age of 5 admitted without cost.