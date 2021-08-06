Hiker sleeps through bear encounter in Montana underpass tunnel

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Montana are warning members of the public to keep away from wildlife underpasses after a napping hiker slept through an encounter with a bear.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Wildlife Management Program posted photos to Facebook showing a bear traveling through the Highway 93 underpass tunnel and walking right past an apparent hiker who had sheltered in the tunnel for a nap.

The Facebook post said the unidentified napper "slept through the whole encounter and the bear moved on without incident."

Wildlife Management officials said the tunnels are frequented by wild animals and should be avoided by members of the public.

"When we check them for work we have bear spray on our hip and are cautious and alert. Mountain lions, black bears, grizzly bear, white tailed bucks and does, coyotes and skunks use them day and night," the post said.