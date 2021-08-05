Mechanic customizes car to shoot flames from headlights

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Russian hot rod enthusiast showed off his latest custom vehicle: a car that shoots jets of fire from its headlights.

Vahan Mikaelyan, a mechanic whose previous creations include a car that walks on eight legs instead o wheels, said he used a VAZ-2106 Zhiguli, commonly called a Lada 1600, to create his latest custom car, which he dubbed the "Dragon."

Mikaelyan shared a video on Reddit showing the headlight flamethrowers launching jets of fire a distance of about 20 feet.

Mikaelyan said he is planning an event for later this month that will feature another car being set on fire by his Dragon.