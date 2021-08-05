Police chase down escaped mini horse on busy Virginia road

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Police and animal services officers in Virginia chased down an escaped mini horse that found its way to a busy road.

The Chesterfield County Police said in a Facebook post that officers teamed up with Chesterfield Animal Services and Virginia State Police when the small equine was spotted running loose around Route 288 on Wednesday.

The post said it took some "serious teamwork" to wrangle the mini horse, but they were able to get the "adorable horse home, safe and sound."

Police said local business Southern States provided a pair of halters for the chase and donated them to animal services for future needs.