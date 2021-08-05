Massachusetts man collects $15M lottery jackpot after previous $1M win

John Hammill of Braintree, Mass., won a $15 million lottery jackpot just 15 years after collecting a $1 million jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man won a $15 million lottery jackpot more than a decade after he previously visited lottery headquarters to collect a $1 million prize.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said John Hammill, of Braintree, won his $15 million prize from a Massachusetts Millionaires' Club instant ticket game he purchased from Adams Variety in Quincy.

Lottery officials said Hammill's choice of game was apt, as he already was a member of the "millionaire's club" after winning a $1 million jackpot from the Set For Life game in 2006.

The lottery said Hammill chose to take his most recent winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $9,750,000.