Aug. 5, 2021 / 5:07 PM

Massachusetts man collects $15M lottery jackpot after previous $1M win

John Hammill of Braintree, Mass., won a $15 million lottery jackpot just 15 years after collecting a $1 million jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man won a $15 million lottery jackpot more than a decade after he previously visited lottery headquarters to collect a $1 million prize.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said John Hammill, of Braintree, won his $15 million prize from a Massachusetts Millionaires' Club instant ticket game he purchased from Adams Variety in Quincy.

Lottery officials said Hammill's choice of game was apt, as he already was a member of the "millionaire's club" after winning a $1 million jackpot from the Set For Life game in 2006.

The lottery said Hammill chose to take his most recent winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $9,750,000.

