Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 5, 2021 / 2:34 PM

Ohio man, 95-year-old grandma cook up world's biggest Oreo

By

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A 95-year-old social media star and her grandson said they have broken a Guinness World Record in Ohio by cooking up a giant Oreo cookie that weighs in at 175 pounds.

Ross Smith, a social media influencer known for the videos he makes with his 95-year-old grandma, said the duo decided to take on the challenge of making the world's largest Oreo.

Advertisement

"We looked up online what the world's biggest Oreo was, and we decided we were going to go bigger and better," Smith told WSYX-TV.

Smith said the 175-pound cookie unofficially broke the record set by a 160-pound cookie made by Oreo manufacturer Mondelez International in 2018.

Smith said the record attempt was timed to coincide with his grandmother's Aug. 1 birthday.

Read More

Police chase down escaped mini horse on busy Virginia road Florida woman becomes world's oldest competitive powerlifter $50 lottery prize leads North Carolina man to $200,000 jackpot

Latest Headlines

65,000 rubber ducks float the Chicago River for annual festival
Odd News // 1 minute ago
65,000 rubber ducks float the Chicago River for annual festival
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- More than 65,000 rubber ducks plunged into the Chicago River on Thursday to mark the annual Chicago Ducky Derby and raise money for Special Olympics Illinois.
Police chase down escaped mini horse on busy Virginia road
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Police chase down escaped mini horse on busy Virginia road
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Police and animal services officers in Virginia chased down an escaped mini horse that found its way to a busy road.
Florida woman becomes world's oldest competitive powerlifter
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Florida woman becomes world's oldest competitive powerlifter
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida woman received word just prior to her 100th birthday that she is a Guinness World Record holder as the world's oldest competitive powerlifter.
$50 lottery prize leads North Carolina man to $200,000 jackpot
Odd News // 22 hours ago
$50 lottery prize leads North Carolina man to $200,000 jackpot
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said winning a $50 lottery prize turned out to be only the start of his lucky streak when he used his winnings to buy a ticket that earned him a $200,000 jackpot.
Public works employee captures alligator in Michigan pond
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Public works employee captures alligator in Michigan pond
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A public works employee in a Michigan town was making his regular rounds when he ended up performing an irregular duty -- capturing an alligator.
Overdue book returned to Pennsylvania library after 50 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Overdue book returned to Pennsylvania library after 50 years
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania library said an overdue book checked out 50 years earlier was returned with an anonymous note and a $20 bill.
Orangutan dons zoo visitor's dropped sunglasses
Odd News // 1 day ago
Orangutan dons zoo visitor's dropped sunglasses
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A visitor to a zoo in Indonesia captured video when her sunglasses fell into an enclosure where they were soon donned by a fashion-forward orangutan.
Firefighters use crane to hoist cow trapped in milking platform
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters use crane to hoist cow trapped in milking platform
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Zealand said they used a crane to rescue a cow that became stuck in the center of a milking platform at a dairy farm.
Estonian swims 18.6 miles with a monofin for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Estonian swims 18.6 miles with a monofin for Guinness World Record
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- An Estonian swimmer celebrated her 30th birthday by swimming 18.6 miles with a monofin and breaking a Guinness World Record.
Iguana camps out in Florida family's toilet for several days
Odd News // 1 day ago
Iguana camps out in Florida family's toilet for several days
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Florida family spotted an iguana in their toilet -- and the lizard camped out inside the commode for several days before being captured.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Orangutan dons zoo visitor's dropped sunglasses
Orangutan dons zoo visitor's dropped sunglasses
Public works employee captures alligator in Michigan pond
Public works employee captures alligator in Michigan pond
Estonian swims 18.6 miles with a monofin for Guinness World Record
Estonian swims 18.6 miles with a monofin for Guinness World Record
450,000 bees removed from inside walls of Pennsylvania home
450,000 bees removed from inside walls of Pennsylvania home
$50 lottery prize leads North Carolina man to $200,000 jackpot
$50 lottery prize leads North Carolina man to $200,000 jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/