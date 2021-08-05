Ohio man, 95-year-old grandma cook up world's biggest Oreo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A 95-year-old social media star and her grandson said they have broken a Guinness World Record in Ohio by cooking up a giant Oreo cookie that weighs in at 175 pounds.

Ross Smith, a social media influencer known for the videos he makes with his 95-year-old grandma, said the duo decided to take on the challenge of making the world's largest Oreo.

"We looked up online what the world's biggest Oreo was, and we decided we were going to go bigger and better," Smith told WSYX-TV.

Smith said the 175-pound cookie unofficially broke the record set by a 160-pound cookie made by Oreo manufacturer Mondelez International in 2018.

Smith said the record attempt was timed to coincide with his grandmother's Aug. 1 birthday.