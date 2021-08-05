Man eats Chick-fil-A for 153 days, raises money for charity

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A California man's quest to break the record for having lunch at Chick-fil-A every available day ended at 153 days -- and $15,300 raised for charity.

Ben Boyles, of Bakersfield, said he was having lunch with some friends at Chick-fil-A when a news story sparked his interest in setting an unusual record.

"I was sitting down eating a salad with some buddies, I saw a news article, of a gentleman, in Pennsylvania," Boyles told KGET-TV.

"He ate at Chick-fil-A 132 days in row, beating out a San Diego man of 115 days, so I was sitting there with my buddies and I said 'I could do this, I think I can attempt this.'"

Boyles started eating lunch at the fast food restaurant every day -- except Sundays, when all of the chain's locations are closed -- and soon recruited Troy Hess, owner of the Bakersfield location, to turn his record attempt into a charitable endeavor.

Hess agreed to match Boyles' $50-a-day donations, and by the end of the attempt on day 153 they had raised $15,300 for Victory Family Services.

Petra Gil-Vigie, the foster family agency administrator at Victory Family Services, said the money will help the group take care of children.





"That money will go toward the youth that have been placed in protective custody, such as treating them to an amusement park or something special for back-to-school season," Gil-Vigie told KERO-TV.