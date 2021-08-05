65,000 rubber ducks float the Chicago River for annual festival

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- More than 65,000 rubber ducks plunged into the Chicago River on Thursday to mark the annual Chicago Ducky Derby and raise money for Special Olympics Illinois.

The rubber ducks were dumped at 1 p.m. Thursday from the Columbus Bridge and began their annual float down the Chicago River.

Spectators and ducky fans were encouraged to "adopt" a duck for $5, with proceeds going to Special Olympics Illinois.

The ducky dump was accompanied by a family festival in Pioneer Park with games and live performances.