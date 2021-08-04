Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 4, 2021 / 5:29 PM

$50 lottery prize leads North Carolina man to $200,000 jackpot

By
Derek Smith, of Winston-Salem, N.C., said winning a $50 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket led to his buying a second ticket that brought a $200,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery
Derek Smith, of Winston-Salem, N.C., said winning a $50 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket led to his buying a second ticket that brought a $200,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said winning a $50 lottery prize turned out to be only the start of his lucky streak when he used his winnings to buy a ticket that earned him a $200,000 jackpot.

Derek Smith, of Winston-Salem, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he stopped at the Harris Teeter store in Winston-Salem to cash in his $50 winning ticket.

Advertisement

Smith said he made a last-minute decision while at the store to buy another ticket, a $5 "7" scratch-off.

The player said he later scratched the ticket off while eating breakfast at home.

"I hadn't revealed any amount of money, yet," Smith recalled. "When I scratched it, it said '7.' And I revealed the money and was like, 'Woah, this is crazy!' My wife was vacuuming, and I said to her, 'Turn that thing off and don't cry.'"

Smith won a $200,000 top prize.

"We were very excited," Smith's wife said. "High-fiving, dancing. We really couldn't believe it. It's just an incredible blessing."

Smith said he has some plans for his winnings.

"We're gonna put the bulk of it toward our mortgage," he said. "And the rest, we're just gonna have some fun with it. Give a little bit to our kids and grandkids."

Advertisement

Read More

South Carolina woman wins $50,000 lottery prize on her birthday Woman dodging suspected scam calls finds out she won $1.47M lottery prize North Carolina man scores his second six-digit lottery jackpot

Latest Headlines

Michigan Lottery player's research into winning numbers leads to $376,564
Odd News // 26 minutes ago
Michigan Lottery player's research into winning numbers leads to $376,564
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $376,564 jackpot from the state lottery's Fantasy 5 drawing credited his good fortune to research he put in to determine the winning numbers.
'Super Mario' game sells for $2M, breaks weeks-old record
Odd News // 36 minutes ago
'Super Mario' game sells for $2M, breaks weeks-old record
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A sealed copy of "Super Mario Bros." for the Nintendo Entertainment System sold for $2 million, breaking a record for video game sales that was set less than a month earlier.
Fish with mouth of human-like teeth caught in North Carolina
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Fish with mouth of human-like teeth caught in North Carolina
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina angler's catch is going viral after a Facebook post revealed he reeled in a fish with a mouth full of human-like teeth.
Waste workers find $25,000 accidentally thrown out by Ohio family
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Waste workers find $25,000 accidentally thrown out by Ohio family
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Waste collection workers in Ohio were able to reunite $25,000 cash with the family that accidentally threw it out while helping a grandmother clean her home.
Hiker sleeps through bear encounter in Montana underpass tunnel
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Hiker sleeps through bear encounter in Montana underpass tunnel
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Montana are warning members of the public to keep away from wildlife underpasses after a napping hiker slept through an encounter with a bear.
Wisconsin man marks 32,340 Big Macs eaten since 1972
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Wisconsin man marks 32,340 Big Macs eaten since 1972
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man who has held the Guinness World Record for lifetime Big Mac consumption since 1999 had his record updated with his latest total: 32,340.
Brazil's tallest building opens glass-bottom viewing deck
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Brazil's tallest building opens glass-bottom viewing deck
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Brazilian skyscraper is inviting visitors to conquer their fear of heights by stepping out on a glass-bottom viewing deck on the 42nd floor.
Massachusetts man collects $15M lottery jackpot after previous $1M win
Odd News // 1 day ago
Massachusetts man collects $15M lottery jackpot after previous $1M win
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man won a $15 million lottery jackpot more than a decade after he previously visited lottery headquarters to collect a $1 million prize.
Thrift store seeking family connected to 146-year-old marriage certificate
Odd News // 1 day ago
Thrift store seeking family connected to 146-year-old marriage certificate
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A North Carolina thrift store employee cleaning an antique print found a nearly 150-year-old marriage certificate hidden inside the frame -- and the store is now hoping to return it to family members.
Man eats Chick-fil-A for 153 days, raises money for charity
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man eats Chick-fil-A for 153 days, raises money for charity
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A California man's quest to break the record for having lunch at Chick-fil-A every available day ended at 153 days -- and $15,300 raised for charity.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massachusetts man collects $15M lottery jackpot after previous $1M win
Massachusetts man collects $15M lottery jackpot after previous $1M win
Fish with mouth of human-like teeth caught in North Carolina
Fish with mouth of human-like teeth caught in North Carolina
Estonian swims 18.6 miles with a monofin for Guinness World Record
Estonian swims 18.6 miles with a monofin for Guinness World Record
Florida woman becomes world's oldest competitive powerlifter
Florida woman becomes world's oldest competitive powerlifter
Brazil's tallest building opens glass-bottom viewing deck
Brazil's tallest building opens glass-bottom viewing deck
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/