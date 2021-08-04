Trending
Orangutan dons zoo visitor's dropped sunglasses

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A visitor to a zoo in Indonesia captured video when her sunglasses fell into an enclosure where they were soon donned by a fashion-forward orangutan.

Lolita Testu said she was at the Taman Safari Cisarua in West Java when her sunglasses fell into the orangutan enclosure, where they came to the attention of a mother primate.

A video Testu posted to TikTok shows the orangutan putting the sunglasses on her face and keeping the shades out of reach of the curious baby who tries to grab them.

Testu said the orangutan had her sunglasses for about 20 minutes before zookeepers were able to encourage the animal to throw them back. She said the throw unfortunately went awry and the shades were broken.

