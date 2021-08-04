Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 4, 2021 / 5:17 PM

Public works employee captures alligator in Michigan pond

By

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A public works employee in a Michigan town was making his regular rounds when he ended up performing an irregular duty -- capturing an alligator.

Andy Bills, who works for the Stanton Department of Public Works, said he was observing sewage ponds in the southern part of the city when he saw a turtle walk into one -- closely followed by an alligator.

Advertisement

"It took me a good minute or so to gather my thoughts and try to figure out if I really just saw what I thought I saw," Bills told WXMI-TV.

Bills alerted his boss and coworkers to the non-native reptile's presence and retrieved his fishing rod to attempt an amateur capture.

"Once I saw that he was there, there was no way I was gonna let somebody else catch it. I wanted to be the person that got to catch it," he said.

Bills was able to hook the gator and bring it back to shore, where he snagged it in a fishing net. He said the fight did not end there.

"It got out at one point, out of the net, and it kind of charged us a couple times with its mouth open," Bills said.

Advertisement

Bills eventually wrangled the gator into a cooler, and a Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer took custody of the reptile and transported it to the Wilderness Trails Zoo, near Birch Run.

The alligator's origins are unknown. Bills suggested the creature may have been a pet that was abandoned by its owner when it became too large to keep inside a house.

Read More

Overdue book returned to Pennsylvania library after 50 years Orangutan dons zoo visitor's dropped sunglasses Firefighters use crane to hoist cow trapped in milking platform

Latest Headlines

Michigan Lottery player's research into winning numbers leads to $376,564
Odd News // 26 minutes ago
Michigan Lottery player's research into winning numbers leads to $376,564
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $376,564 jackpot from the state lottery's Fantasy 5 drawing credited his good fortune to research he put in to determine the winning numbers.
'Super Mario' game sells for $2M, breaks weeks-old record
Odd News // 36 minutes ago
'Super Mario' game sells for $2M, breaks weeks-old record
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A sealed copy of "Super Mario Bros." for the Nintendo Entertainment System sold for $2 million, breaking a record for video game sales that was set less than a month earlier.
Fish with mouth of human-like teeth caught in North Carolina
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Fish with mouth of human-like teeth caught in North Carolina
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina angler's catch is going viral after a Facebook post revealed he reeled in a fish with a mouth full of human-like teeth.
Waste workers find $25,000 accidentally thrown out by Ohio family
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Waste workers find $25,000 accidentally thrown out by Ohio family
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Waste collection workers in Ohio were able to reunite $25,000 cash with the family that accidentally threw it out while helping a grandmother clean her home.
Hiker sleeps through bear encounter in Montana underpass tunnel
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Hiker sleeps through bear encounter in Montana underpass tunnel
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Montana are warning members of the public to keep away from wildlife underpasses after a napping hiker slept through an encounter with a bear.
Wisconsin man marks 32,340 Big Macs eaten since 1972
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Wisconsin man marks 32,340 Big Macs eaten since 1972
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man who has held the Guinness World Record for lifetime Big Mac consumption since 1999 had his record updated with his latest total: 32,340.
Brazil's tallest building opens glass-bottom viewing deck
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Brazil's tallest building opens glass-bottom viewing deck
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Brazilian skyscraper is inviting visitors to conquer their fear of heights by stepping out on a glass-bottom viewing deck on the 42nd floor.
Massachusetts man collects $15M lottery jackpot after previous $1M win
Odd News // 1 day ago
Massachusetts man collects $15M lottery jackpot after previous $1M win
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man won a $15 million lottery jackpot more than a decade after he previously visited lottery headquarters to collect a $1 million prize.
Thrift store seeking family connected to 146-year-old marriage certificate
Odd News // 1 day ago
Thrift store seeking family connected to 146-year-old marriage certificate
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A North Carolina thrift store employee cleaning an antique print found a nearly 150-year-old marriage certificate hidden inside the frame -- and the store is now hoping to return it to family members.
Man eats Chick-fil-A for 153 days, raises money for charity
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man eats Chick-fil-A for 153 days, raises money for charity
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A California man's quest to break the record for having lunch at Chick-fil-A every available day ended at 153 days -- and $15,300 raised for charity.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massachusetts man collects $15M lottery jackpot after previous $1M win
Massachusetts man collects $15M lottery jackpot after previous $1M win
Fish with mouth of human-like teeth caught in North Carolina
Fish with mouth of human-like teeth caught in North Carolina
Estonian swims 18.6 miles with a monofin for Guinness World Record
Estonian swims 18.6 miles with a monofin for Guinness World Record
Florida woman becomes world's oldest competitive powerlifter
Florida woman becomes world's oldest competitive powerlifter
Brazil's tallest building opens glass-bottom viewing deck
Brazil's tallest building opens glass-bottom viewing deck
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/