Aug. 4, 2021

Overdue book returned to Pennsylvania library after 50 years

By
The Plymouth Public Library in Plymouth, Pa., said a package that recently arrived in the mail contained a book that was 50 years overdue along with an anonymous apology note and a $20 bill. File photo by Valkr/Shutterstock
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania library said an overdue book checked out 50 years earlier was returned with an anonymous note and a $20 bill.

The Plymouth Public Library in Luzerne County said the copy of Coins You Can Collect by Burton Hobson arrived recently in the mail along with an unsigned apology note.

The note explained the book had been checked out by a young girl in 1971, shortly before her family moved away from Plymouth.

The letter writer asked for the $20 to be applied to someone else's late fees, and librarians said they used the money to pay off a young mother's fines so she could start checking out items again.

Paisley Central Library in Renfrewshire, Scotland, revealed last week that a similar surprise arrived recently in the mail. A copy of Mrs. Balbir Singh's Indian Cookery was returned after 53 years along with an unsigned note and a cash donation.

