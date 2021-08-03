South Carolina woman wins $50,000 lottery prize on her birthday

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman ended up having an extra happy birthday when a scratch-off lottery ticket she bought on her special day earned her a $50,000 prize.

The St. Helena Island woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she treated herself to a $2 Jumbo Bucks ticket from the Seaside Mini Market in St. Helena Island while celebrating her birthday.

The birthday girl said she was stunned when she scratched off the $50,000 prize.

"I cried," she recalled.

The winner said she celebrated her birthday luck with a family cookout.

"I still can't believe I won." she said. "It's awesome!"