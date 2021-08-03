Trending
Emu on the loose in Ohio county

By

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An Ohio animal shelter is warning area residents to be on the lookout for a loose emu seen wandering near a busy road.

The Pendleton County Animal Shelter said the emu was spotted heading west into the woods at the side of Kentucky Route 22, and authorities were able to get in contact with the flightless bird's owner.

The shelter advised members of the public not to attempt to capture the emu themselves, but to carefully allow it into their yards if it is spotted wandering along a fence line.

The shelter asked members of the public who spot the bird to contact the facility, the animal's owner or 911 dispatch if it is spotted.

A county 911 dispatcher said there had been no further sightings as of Monday night.

