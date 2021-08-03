Trending
Brazen bear opens car door in California courthouse parking lot

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A California sheriff's office shared security camera footage of the moment a black bear opened the door of an employee's vehicle while it was parked in a courthouse parking lot.

The Sierra County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that an office communications-correction officer found a back door of her car was not fully latched when she was preparing to go home from the Sierra County Courthouse in Downville in the early morning.

"Knowing the door had not been ajar when she went to work the previous evening, she took a look through the security footage and discovered the culprit," the post said.

The video shows a bear opening the door and peering inside the car in an apparent search for food.

"Thankfully, this bear found nothing of interest," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the video should serve as a reminder to keep car doors locked and vehicles cleared of anything that might prove tempting to bears or other wildlife.

