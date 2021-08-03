Trending
Aug. 3, 2021 / 2:07 PM

Cat runs onto the field during Yankees-Orioles game in New York

By

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A cat provided some eighth-inning entertainment during the Yankees-Orioles game in New York when it ran out onto the field and evaded capture by the grounds crew.

The crowd at the Monday night game at Yankee Stadium erupted into cheers during the eighth inning when the cat darted out onto the warning track with crew members in hot pursuit.

The cat led the workers on a chase through the outfield, at one point jumping onto the outfield wall to escape its pursuers.

Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins said the cat had been spotted earlier in the visiting team's dugout.

"We saw [the cat] in the dugout earlier in the game, just chilling there, so we let him be. Next thing I know, I heard all the fans cheering. I didn't know what was going on," Mullins told MLB.com.

"I didn't see the cat until he was out at the outfield wall. Then it was seeing seven grown men get their ankles broken by a cat. It was pretty funny to watch."

The chase came to a close when the cat ran through an open gate into the stands. The Baltimore Orioles' official Twitter account joked the team was interested in signing the feline.

"Someone put us in touch with the cat's agent ... we have things to discuss," the team tweeted.

Play resumed and the Orioles beat the Yankees 7-1.

