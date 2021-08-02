Teams compete for title of Los Angeles County's toughest lifeguards

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Dozens of lifeguards gathered on a California beach to compete for the title of the toughest lifeguard team in Los Angeles County.

The lifeguard competition, part of the 58th Annual International Surf Festival in Hermosa Beach, saw teams of lifeguards from across Los Angeles County competing in relay footraces and relay swim races to crown the county's toughest lifeguard team.

"It's the most prestigious lifeguard event in the world," competitor Carson Williams told KABC-TV. "So I'm really excited to compete with my team."

This year's title went to the lifeguard team from Zuma Beach.