Airborne turtle survives crash through windshield on Florida highway

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Florida said they were summoned to an unusual scene where an airborne turtle crashed through a driver's windshield -- and survived.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said in a Facebook post that police and firefighters responded to the Florida Turnpike in northern St. Lucie County on a report of a turtle crashing through a driver's windshield.

The fire district said the turtle had apparently been struck by a semi truck on the highway and sent flying into the other vehicle's windshield.

"Both driver and turtle were unharmed," the fire district said. "The turtle was released safely."