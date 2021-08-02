Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 12:57 PM

Man balances 19 glasses on a stick in his mouth, breaks Guinness record

By

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record -- and a lot of glass -- when he balanced 19 drinking glasses on a wooden stick held in his mouth.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said the goal to beat was 15 glasses balanced on the stick, and he managed to balance 19 and hold them for more than the Guinness-mandated 10 seconds.

Advertisement

Rush's video of the attempt shows the glasses tumbling to the floor, several of them breaking, after he successfully captured the record.

Rush said he was able to cleaned up the broken glass with a vacuum, and luckily the cups weren't from his wife's favorite set.

Read More

Snake found left behind on British Columbia bus North Carolina man scores his second six-digit lottery jackpot Patrick Mahomes rookie card sells for record-breaking $4.3 million

Latest Headlines

Lightning strike splits large California tree in half at the trunk
Odd News // 13 minutes ago
Lightning strike splits large California tree in half at the trunk
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A large pine tree struck by lightning in California was caught on camera as it split in half at the trunk in the aftermath of the strike.
Teams compete for title of Los Angeles County's toughest lifeguards
Odd News // 42 minutes ago
Teams compete for title of Los Angeles County's toughest lifeguards
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Dozens of lifeguards gathered on a California beach to compete for the title of the toughest lifeguard team in Los Angeles County.
Snake found left behind on British Columbia bus
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Snake found left behind on British Columbia bus
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The operator of a private bus service in British Columbia is trying to find the owner of an unusual piece of left-behind property: a pet snake.
North Carolina man scores his second six-digit lottery jackpot
Odd News // 2 days ago
North Carolina man scores his second six-digit lottery jackpot
July 30 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who tried his luck at the Carolina Keno lottery game won $100,000 -- his second-largest lottery prize in seven years.
Patrick Mahomes rookie card sells for record-breaking $4.3 million
Odd News // 2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes rookie card sells for record-breaking $4.3 million
July 30 (UPI) -- A 2017 rookie card signed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sold for $4.3 million -- the highest price ever paid for an NFL card.
Six orphaned kittens rescued from storm drain in New York
Odd News // 2 days ago
Six orphaned kittens rescued from storm drain in New York
July 30 (UPI) -- Police in New York said members of the community helped rescue six kittens heard crying from inside a storm drain.
Health officials probe mystery bug bites in Virginia county
Odd News // 2 days ago
Health officials probe mystery bug bites in Virginia county
July 30 (UPI) -- Virginia health officials and insect experts are trying to determine the origins of mysterious bug bites being reported by residents of one county.
Former New York resident reunited with class ring after 46 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
Former New York resident reunited with class ring after 46 years
July 30 (UPI) -- A metal detecting hobbyist and the owner of a matchmaking company in New York reunited a man with the high school class ring he lost 46 years earlier.
Police remove trespassing alligator from resident's hot tub
Odd News // 2 days ago
Police remove trespassing alligator from resident's hot tub
July 30 (UPI) -- A Texas police department shared body camera footage from the capture of an alligator found "swimming naked" in a hot tub "without regard to the owner's wishes."
Llama on the lam runs loose through Ontario communities
Odd News // 3 days ago
Llama on the lam runs loose through Ontario communities
July 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Ontario are trying to find a loose llama spotted wandering through residential neighborhoods in a rural area of the province.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Health officials probe mystery bug bites in Virginia county
Health officials probe mystery bug bites in Virginia county
Police remove trespassing alligator from resident's hot tub
Police remove trespassing alligator from resident's hot tub
TikTok star's 2.56-inch mouth gape earns Guinness World Record
TikTok star's 2.56-inch mouth gape earns Guinness World Record
Dog missing for two years spotted on TV news segment
Dog missing for two years spotted on TV news segment
Patrick Mahomes rookie card sells for record-breaking $4.3 million
Patrick Mahomes rookie card sells for record-breaking $4.3 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/