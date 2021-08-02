Man balances 19 glasses on a stick in his mouth, breaks Guinness record

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record -- and a lot of glass -- when he balanced 19 drinking glasses on a wooden stick held in his mouth.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said the goal to beat was 15 glasses balanced on the stick, and he managed to balance 19 and hold them for more than the Guinness-mandated 10 seconds.

Advertisement

Rush's video of the attempt shows the glasses tumbling to the floor, several of them breaking, after he successfully captured the record.

Rush said he was able to cleaned up the broken glass with a vacuum, and luckily the cups weren't from his wife's favorite set.