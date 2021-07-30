North Carolina man scores his second six-digit lottery jackpot

Dewey Croom, of Marion, N.C., won $100,000 from the state lottery's Carolina Keno game seven years after he collected a $121,790 jackpot from a Cash 5 drawing. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

July 30 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who tried his luck at the Carolina Keno lottery game won $100,000 -- his second-largest lottery prize in seven years.

Dewey Croom, of Marion, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought his Carolina Keno ticket from the Sugar Hill Food Mart in Marion on Sunday, but he didn't check the results right away.

"I went in to check my ticket the next day," Croom said. "I didn't know until Monday that I had won on the Sunday draw!"

Croom is no stranger to big lottery prizes -- he previously collected a $121,790 jackpot from the Dec. 16, 2014, Cash 5 drawing.

The winner said his latest windfall will go toward paying off his pickup truck, and he will likely "put the rest of it in the bank and maybe take a vacation."