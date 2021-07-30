Maryland man reels in 301-pound swordfish after 8-hour struggle

Peter Schultz, second from left, earned a Maryland state record by reeling in a 301-pound swordfish. Photo courtesy of Big Fish Classic

July 30 (UPI) -- A Maryland man participating in a fishing tournament said it took him eight hours to reel in the 301-pound swordfish that earned him a state record.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said Peter Schultz, 36, was participating in the Big Fish Classic Tournament in Ocean City when he hooked a swordfish on his line about 50 miles offshore at Washington Canyon.

Schultz told the department that he reeled in the massive swordfish with help from fishing companions.

He said it was the "fish of a lifetime."

The agency said Schultz is the first record holder for catching a swordfish in the Atlantic division, one of the state's four divisions for sport fishing records.