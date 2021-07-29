Trending
July 29, 2021 / 4:25 PM

Woman wins $1 million lottery jackpot thanks to canceled flight

Angela Caravella, 51, of Kansas City, Mo., won a $1 million jackpot on a scratch-off lottery ticket she bought in Florida after her flight home was unexpectedly canceled. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 29 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who claimed a $1 million lottery jackpot in Florida said she never would have bought the ticket if her flight home hadn't been canceled unexpectedly.

Angela Caravella, 51, of Kansas City, told Florida Lottery officials she spent more time than expected in Florida that flight was canceled.

''I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was canceled unexpectedly,'' Caravella said. ''I bought a few scratch-off tickets to pass the time and just like that -- I won $1 million!''

Caravella scored the top prize on a The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off ticket purchased from the Publix store in Brandon.

The winner visited lottery headquarters in Tallahassee and chose to take her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

