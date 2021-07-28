Dog missing for two years spotted on TV news segment

July 28 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man was reunited with his family's missing dog nearly two years later after he spotted the canine in a TV news segment about adoptable pets.

The Wisconsin Humane Society said in a Facebook post that a man named Dwight got in touch with WITI-TV after watching an Adopt-A-Pet segment that featured a dog he recognized as Payday, his family's long-lost pet.

Dwight said Payday had been missing for nearly two years.

Payday was reunited with his family later that same day the WHS Milwaukee Campus. The WHS shared video of the reunion.

"Payday was originally brought home as a companion for Dwight's now 12-year-old daughter, who was still distraught over the incredible loss of her best friend. Dwight's mom, Melissa, came to pick up the beloved pup and -- as you can see -- it was the most incredible reunion," the post said.