Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 28, 2021 / 3:16 PM

Texas tollway officials seek owner of roadside wedding dress

By

July 28 (UPI) -- Tollway officials in Texas said they are trying to find the owner of an unusual piece of debris rescued from the side of a highway -- a wedding dress.

The North Texas Tollway Authority said workers doing a cleanup project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco spotted a white box at the side of the road that contained the dress.

Advertisement

The tollway authority posted a photo of the white dress and train on Twitter in the hopes of finding the owner.

"This is not a Sally Field, Smokey and the Bandit deal, it didn't go flying out of a vehicle per se. It's boxed up. It's clearly somebody's memory somewhere along the way they lost track with it and we like to reunite them," spokesman Michael Rey told KTVT-TV.

Rey said documents inside the box indicate the dress was boxed more than 20 years ago, but the papers didn't provide many other clues pointing at the identity of the owner.

He said the authority will hold the dress for at least 90 days while officials try to find the owner.



Advertisement

Read More

Workers digging well in back yard find world's largest sapphire cluster Bull moose removed from Colorado parking garage Tiger at Texas sanctuary declared world's oldest by Guinness World Records

Latest Headlines

Workers digging well in back yard find world's largest sapphire cluster
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Workers digging well in back yard find world's largest sapphire cluster
July 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Sri Lanka said workers digging a well in a man's back yard made a stunning discovery -- the world's largest star sapphire cluster.
Bull moose removed from Colorado parking garage
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bull moose removed from Colorado parking garage
July 28 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said a large bull moose was tranquilized and relocated after wandering into the ground floor of a parking garage.
Tiger at Texas sanctuary declared world's oldest by Guinness World Records
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Tiger at Texas sanctuary declared world's oldest by Guinness World Records
July 28 (UPI) -- A tiger living at a Texas sanctuary was declared by Guinness World Records as the oldest living tiger in captivity at the age of 25 years and 319 days old.
Kitten rescued from car undercarriage after running onto highway
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Kitten rescued from car undercarriage after running onto highway
July 27 (UPI) -- A kitten spotted running in the middle lane of a New Jersey highway was rescued from inside the undercarriage of a car that stopped to help the feline.
Man wins $375,000 from lottery ticket bought because he was bored
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man wins $375,000 from lottery ticket bought because he was bored
July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he only bought the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $375,000 jackpot because he was bored.
Woman finds card containing $500, tracks down owners
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Woman finds card containing $500, tracks down owners
July 27 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman who found a card containing $500 on the ground enlisted the help of a friend's mother to track down the rightful owners.
Two-headed sea turtle hatchling found at South Carolina park
Odd News // 1 day ago
Two-headed sea turtle hatchling found at South Carolina park
July 27 (UPI) -- Workers performing a routine sea turtle nest inventory at a South Carolina state park made an unusual discovery: a hatchling with two heads.
New York man hits world's longest table tennis serve
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York man hits world's longest table tennis serve
July 27 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records confirmed a New York man successfully set a record for the longest table tennis serve.
Baby elephant rescued from narrow well in India
Odd News // 1 day ago
Baby elephant rescued from narrow well in India
July 27 (UPI) -- Officials with the Indian Forest Service came to the rescue of a baby elephant that fell into a narrow well and was unable to climb out.
Virginia man wins a second $100,000 lottery jackpot with same numbers
Odd News // 1 day ago
Virginia man wins a second $100,000 lottery jackpot with same numbers
July 26 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who collected a $100,000 jackpot from a Virginia Lottery drawing won the same amount again 16 months later using the same set of numbers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man wins $375,000 from lottery ticket bought because he was bored
Man wins $375,000 from lottery ticket bought because he was bored
New York man hits world's longest table tennis serve
New York man hits world's longest table tennis serve
Serval escapes North Carolina petting zoo with help from pig
Serval escapes North Carolina petting zoo with help from pig
Unusual cylindrical vessel washes up with runner on Florida beach
Unusual cylindrical vessel washes up with runner on Florida beach
Kitten rescued from car undercarriage after running onto highway
Kitten rescued from car undercarriage after running onto highway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/