Texas tollway officials seek owner of roadside wedding dress

July 28 (UPI) -- Tollway officials in Texas said they are trying to find the owner of an unusual piece of debris rescued from the side of a highway -- a wedding dress.

The North Texas Tollway Authority said workers doing a cleanup project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco spotted a white box at the side of the road that contained the dress.

Advertisement

The tollway authority posted a photo of the white dress and train on Twitter in the hopes of finding the owner.

"This is not a Sally Field, Smokey and the Bandit deal, it didn't go flying out of a vehicle per se. It's boxed up. It's clearly somebody's memory somewhere along the way they lost track with it and we like to reunite them," spokesman Michael Rey told KTVT-TV.

Rey said documents inside the box indicate the dress was boxed more than 20 years ago, but the papers didn't provide many other clues pointing at the identity of the owner.

He said the authority will hold the dress for at least 90 days while officials try to find the owner.