Tiger at Texas sanctuary declared world's oldest by Guinness World Records

Bengali, a tiger living at the Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler, Texas, was dubbed the world's oldest tiger living in captivity by Guinness World Records at the age of 25 years and 319 days old. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 28 (UPI) -- A tiger living at a Texas sanctuary was declared by Guinness World Records as the oldest living tiger in captivity at the age of 25 years and 319 days old.

Guinness World Records said Bengali, a tiger that came to the Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler in 2000, was confirmed to be the oldest living tiger in captivity.

"Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary seeks to provide a safe and secure environment for animals in need of rescue or rehabilitation while conserving endangered and threatened species," the sanctuary said in a statement provided to Guinness.

"Typically, tigers live 15 to 20 years in captivity and only about 12 years in the wild. Our oldest resident, Bengali, has more than surpassed these expectations with her current age!"

The facility said Bengali has no cubs, but staff members consider her an important part of tiger conservation efforts.

"We are extremely honored and very proud to know we have the oldest living tiger in captivity. We care deeply for every animal at Tiger Creek, and keeping Bengali healthy and happy for so many years is an incredible accomplishment for the sanctuary, our staff, and of course, our Bengali," officials said.





Bengali's record is expected to increase when the zoo celebrates her 26th birthday Aug. 31.