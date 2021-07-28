Trending
July 28, 2021 / 3:50 PM

Visitor to Indiana casino scores record jackpot on $1 slot machine bet

A man named Andrew placed a $1 bet at a Wild Party slot machine at the&nbsp;French Lick Casino in Indiana and scored a $690,623 jackpot, the largest in the casino's history. Photo courtesy of French Lick Casino
July 28 (UPI) -- A visitor to an Indiana casino walked away with a $690,623 jackpot -- the largest in the facility's industry -- after placing a $1 bet at a slot machine.

The French Lick Casino in French Lick, which opened 16 years ago, said a man named Andrew placed a $1 bet at a Wild Party slot machine and scored a $690,623 progressive jackpot Sunday that had been growing since June 2019.

Officials said the sum was the largest jackpot in the casino's history, besting a $265,880 prize scored by a casino visitor in 2013.

Jeff Whereatt, the director of slots at French Lick Casino, said it's rare for jackpots of that size to be won at privately owned casinos.

"It's a very big deal. Around here, you don't see a lot of local jackpots or progressives this high," he told WTHR-TV. "In places like Las Vegas where they can link multiple properties together you see jackpots get high, but in Indiana, you don't see it often."

